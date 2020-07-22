The daily record of 484 coronavirus cases for Victoria is more than the total amount recorded in all of the UK during the same period.

The Victorian figure contributed the bulk of cases during Australia's record breaking worst day since the pandemic began. There were more than 500 cases in total, including 16 in NSW.

In the UK, there were 445 cases in total. That figure is way down on what was being recorded during the height of the pandemic.

Victoria (484) had more cases than the UK (445) in the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/zro74G1kPB — Rohan Smith (@Ro_Smith) July 22, 2020

The UK has turned a corner in its fight to contain the virus after case numbers exploded earlier in the pandemic and more than 295,000 people were infected.

The UK has recorded more than 45,000 deaths.

Under fire Premier Daniel Andrews laid the blame for the majority of cases on Victorians who refused to stay home after showing symptoms.

He told reporters that nine out of 10 Victorians carried on with their normal lives and that more than 53 per cent refused to wait for test results before returning to work or going shopping.

Flinders Street Stationin Melbourne, Australia, where face masks or coverings will be mandatory from today. Photo / Getty Images

It comes amid reports Victoria could face a two-year isolation from the rest of Australia if they can't get Covid-19 under control.

Epidemiologist, Professor Tony Blakely, told the ABC on Wednesday that Victoria was on the outer.

"Why would they let anybody in if there's enough of a risk that they are going to bring the virus?" Prof Blakely said.

This is incredibly concerning.



Of the 3,810 Victorians who tested positive for coronavirus over the past three weeks, almost 90 per cent kept going about their business after they began to show symptoms. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, as compulsory mask usage comes into effect today, a new report shows just how much Covid-19 is impacting young Victorians.

A report provided to The Herald Sun revealed young people with Covid-19 are filling up Melbourne hospital beds.

The newspaper reports there are 16 people in their 40s, nine people in their 30s, five people in their 20s, three teenagers and a child under nine requiring treatment for coronavirus right now.

