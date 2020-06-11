One of the four Minneapolis police officers charged over the death of George Floyd reportedly used crowdfunded money to pay his US$750,000 bail.

Thomas Lane, 37, posted cash bail on Wednesday afternoon in part thanks to people who responded to a fundraiser decrying how high the bail was set, according to the Star Tribune.

It comes as America's top military officer has apologised for accompanying President Donald Trump on his controversial walk through Lafayette Square for a photo op last week.

Army General Mark Milley was photographed wearing his combat uniform as he followed Trump through the park to a nearby church, where the president held up a Bible for photographers.

Moments before, authorities had used pepper spray and flash bangs to clear the park and streets of largely peaceful protesters.

"I should not have been there," General Milley said in remarks to a National Defense University commencement ceremony.

"My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics."

Lane is charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in the arrest of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died Memorial Day after another officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck as Floyd cried out that he couldn't breathe and became motionless.

Lane's attorney Earl Gray did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

But last week Gray said that Lane was a rookie, and that the only thing he did was hold Floyd's feet so he couldn't kick.

The criminal complaint also says that Lane expressed concern about Floyd and asked Chauvin twice if they should roll Floyd to his side, but Chauvin said no.

Gray said Lane also performed CPR in the ambulance.

Gray told the Star Tribune he plans to bring a motion to dismiss the charges.