His answer contained so little - and yet said so much.

It was time for Prime Minister's Questions in the United Kingdom, and MP Kirsty Blackman had just asked a question about American President Donald Trump.

In June 2019, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said Trump possessed "many, many good qualities". Did the Prime Minister still think so? And, if he did, would he care to list these qualities?

On the surface, a simple question. But also a deft way to put the Prime Minister on the spot.

Johnson rose. He began by saying that black lives mattered. He repeated that the death of George Floyd had appalled him. Only then did he address the question.

"As for the qualities of Mr Trump," said Johnson, "let me say that, among many other things, he is the president of the United States."

At which point he launched hastily into a boilerplate homage to the United States itself, and its importance as an ally.

Which was striking. Because he hadn't been asked about that.

He had been asked to list the personal qualities of Trump. And all he could find to say, apparently, was that Trump was president of the US.

Which isn't so much a quality as a job title.

He might as well have said: "Mr Speaker, Donald Trump comes in for a lot of criticism, but even his most rabid foe would have to concede that he was born in Queens, New York City, on June 14 1946. Critics should also acknowledge that his middle name is John, and that his father was a property developer. Furthermore, he attended the University of Pennsylvania, weighs 17st 5lb, and has five children. The honourable members opposite may not like Mr Trump - but I hope they would at least have the good grace to give him that."