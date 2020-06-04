The president's unapologetic calls for force, and his efforts to bring the military into his political line, follow a strongman's playbook. It's a risky move for him, and for democracy.

President Donald Trump has come

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

The appeal of extreme steps in chaotic times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The peril and promise of 'I alone can fix it'