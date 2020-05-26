

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at a mask-wearing reporter at a press conference, telling him he was "politically correct" in another of his public pushbacks against masks.

"OK. You wanna be politically correct. Go ahead," Trump said to Reuters reporter Jeff Mason after asking him to remove the mask when he couldn't hear a question.

"No. I just want to wear the mask," Mason replied.

The outburst comes after Trump shared a tweet mocking his rival Joe Biden for wearing a mask.

Advertisement

Trump shared the tweet, from Fox News commentator Brit Hume, which featured an image of a masked Biden with the caption: "This might help explain why Trump doesn't like to wear a mask in public. Biden today."

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

The President denied that he was mocking Biden and asked why the Democratic candidate was wearing the mask while "standing outside" in "perfect conditions".

"I thought that was fine," Trump said. "I wasn't criticising him."

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump tours mask factory - without a mask

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump a 'petulant child' for not wearing a mask

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Maskless Trump tours Michigan Ford plant

• Covid 19 coronavirus: America's 'warped' backlash to face masks during deadly coronavirus pandemic

Trump's campaign against masks has seen him repeatedly refuse to wear one in public, against official advice.

The President has been told he is "no longer welcome" in Michigan after refusing to wear a face mask on camera while visiting one of the state's car factories.

Under an executive order issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, "any individual able to medically tolerate a face covering" must wear one "when in any enclosed public space".

Last week, Trump visited Ypsilanti, Michigan, and toured a Ford plant which has been repurposed to manufacture ventilators and personal protective equipment.

Advertisement

When the President emerged to speak to the media, he was not wearing a mask.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website