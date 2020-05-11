Porsche driver Richard Pusey allegedly filmed dying police for three minutes and eight seconds but "did not attempt to render assistance in any way", a court has heard.

He allegedly recorded two videos, "zoomed in" and "walked right up to" dying Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor while she was groaning and taunted her in a "highly derogatory manner".

"There is certainly evidence to say one of the officers was alive (during filming)," Detective Senior Constable Aaron Price told Melbourne Magistrates' Court this morning.

"He filmed in a calm matter. There's no evidence of shock in his comments."

Disturbing new details of the moments after a truck ploughed into Taylor and three other Victoria Police officers on the side of Melbourne's Eastern Freeway last month were revealed as Pusey applied for bail.

The bail hearing was adjourned for a decision on Thursday.

Dressed in a grey jumper and wearing a face mask and gloves, the 41-year-old sat motionless in the dock and stared at the floor for long periods of time.

He listened as police slapped three new charges on him and described his actions after the truck crashed into the officers and destroyed his 2006 Porsche — actions they say can "only be described as abhorrent".

Price said Pusey not only failed to help the dying officers but he went back to his car and took two mobile phones and a bag allegedly carrying drugs.

Richard Pusey allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash that killed four police officers. Photo / Supplied

On one of the phones, he allegedly filmed two videos but tried to mislead police the following day when he handed them a phone that had been restored to its factory settings.

"The accused had intentionally given police the wrong phone which had been restored to factory settings," Price said.

Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were all killed on the afternoon of April 22 when trying to impound Pusey's car.

He had been pulled over for allegedly driving at speeds up to 149km/h when the truck swerved into the group.

The Fitzroy mortgage broker who allegedly tested positive for cannabis and ice was urinating next to his car when the crash occurred and was unhurt.

Taylor's bodycam footage captured Pusey telling her: "All I wanted was to go home and have my sushi and now you've ****ed up my ****ing car."

Pusey is charged with driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance, destruction of evidence, drug possession, failing to remain after a drug test and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

Today he was handed new charges including two counts of perverting the course of justice and one count relating to drug offences.

Pusey's lawyer revealed the contents of an email his client sent to police on the night of the crash.

"Hey Kira, I was driving that car," the email began.

"I feel very unwell as what I saw was horrific. I went to the doctors and he asked me to see him in the morning. Three males died instantly. (Sen Const Taylor) was in a state of shock. She was a nice lady. There was a doctor at the scene within seconds. I was behind the steel barrier just moments before the truck came through. I have to sleep now as my head is a bit fuzzy."

His lawyer said his client was "not proud" of taking the video.

Richard Pusey allegedly filmed dying police for three minutes and eight seconds. Photo / Supplied

Pusey's alleged driving history was brought up in court. Police said he bragged to a mate via text message about speeding, saying. "I did 300" and "apparently (vehicle) will do 350km/h".

They said video footage showed him driving at speeds of more than 240km/h.

In opposing bail, police say Pusey has "absolutely no regard for safety of other road users" and "police believe that if the accused were released on bail, he would continue his reckless driving behaviour".

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton made it clear police would oppose a bail application.

"We're expecting a bail application, I think it's Monday," he told reporters on Friday.

"We'll be opposing that.

"The actions that we are alleging against him were at the very high end … so we'd be saying that's in the public interest."

Truck driver Mohinder Singh remains in custody charged with four counts of culpable driving causing the officers' deaths.

Private funerals were held for the four officers and Melbourne landmarks were bathed in blue light for sombre reflection on the largest loss of police lives in a single incident in Victoria's history.

The bail application will be heard after 9.30am.