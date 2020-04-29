Jets from United States Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds flew over New York, Philadelphia and other cities as a thank you to workers in the pandemic.

It was a roaring tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers involved in fighting Covid-19.

New York City was the first location to see the showcase by the elite military demonstration squadrons. Trenton, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania also saw the flyovers.

Chicago, Indianapolis, and Austin, Texas are among other cities expected to see a "salute" over the next two weeks.

Over a dozen US Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard aircraft on Saturday will conduct a flyover above metro Phoenix to honour healthcare workers and others responding to public needs.

Luke Air Force Base officials say 15 jets will be involved.

Air Force Brigadier General Todd Canterbury said the participating military personnel are honoured to extend heartfelt gratitude to healthcare workers and others fighting the outbreak.

He added that participants want those watching the flyover to "enjoy the display of American airpower, resolve and pride while keeping frontline responders in their hearts."

- AP