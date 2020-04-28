The leading health institute in the United States on diseases has added six new coronavirus symptoms for people to look out for.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that, along with looking out for a cough and shortness of breath, a combination of six more other symptoms could indicate coronavirus infection.

The new symptoms to look out for are a fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.

The CDC said coronavirus patients had presented with a "wide range of symptoms" and those ranged from "mild symptoms to severe illness". The CDC advised the onset of the virus could occur between two and 14 days after exposure.

Advertisement

The expanded list of symptoms will likely free up doctors to provide tests and testing kits to more Americans. In the US, patients seeking coronavirus tests generally need to present with symptoms to get a test.

Use the Coronavirus Self-Checker to help you decide when to get medical care. If you develop any #COVID19 symptoms that are severe or concerning, get medical attention immediately. Learn more: https://t.co/SNXT5i8Tf3. pic.twitter.com/i0xFb8lJG5 — CDC (@CDCgov) April 27, 2020



The CDC also stresses there are a number of "emergency" warning signs to watch out for with coronavirus. Those symptoms are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face.

Anyone with these symptoms needs to seek immediate medical advice, according to the CDC.

In Australia the government advises the symptoms of coronavirus include fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.