Experts are having to warn American people not to inject themselves with disinfectant after US President Donald Trump today hinted that could be a way to cure Covid-19 (even though it really, really isn't).
Trump made the dangerous claims during his Thursday briefing, after a US government homeland official revealed the results of tests that showed sunlight and UV rays helped kill the coronavirus.
In his bizarre, and potentially fatal, outburst, Trump suggested people should inject themselves with "disinfectant" and hitting "the body with light" to cure coronavirus.
To be 100 per cent clear: those are not things anyone should be doing.
The millionnaire real estate mogul turned US president then added: "I'm not a doctor".
"Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light? And I think you said, that hasn't been checked but you're going to test it," Trump asked a homeland security official.
Here is Dr. Birx's reaction when President Trump asks his science advisor to study using UV light on the human body and injecting disinfectant to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MVno5X7JMA
— Daniel Lewis (@Daniel_Lewis3)
Following the news about the possible impacts of UV light and heat on the virus, Trump called on US citizens to go out and "enjoy the sun".
"I hope people enjoy the sun, and if it has an impact that's great," he said during the daily briefing.
"I once mentioned that maybe it does go away with heat and light. And people didn't like that statement that much."
Researchers convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine analysed studies done so far to test virus survival under different laboratory conditions as well as tracking where and how COVID-19 has spread so far.
"Given that countries currently in 'summer' climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid virus spread, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed," the researchers wrote earlier in April in response to questions from the White House Office of Science and Technology.
In addition, the report cited the global lack of immunity to the new virus and concluded, "if there is an effect of temperature and humidity on transmission, it may not be as apparent as with other respiratory viruses for which there is at least some pre-existing partial immunity."
They noted that during 10 previous flu pandemics, regardless of what season they started, all had a peak second wave about six months after the virus first emerged.
In March, Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organisation's emergencies chief. said, "We have to assume that the virus will continue to have the capacity to spread, and it's a false hope to say yes, it will just disappear in the summertime like influenza."