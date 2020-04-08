On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown most of the world off its axis. It's taken lives, impacted the health of thousands of people and interrupted our very way of life.
It's easy to be overwhelmed byall the information coming at you, so it's important to take your mind off things, even for a little while.
To help you with this we've pulled together some of our favourite big reads from our international partners. There's not a Covid-19 story in sight, promise.
Today we take a look at the life of a wildlife cameraman, the courageous mother raising her kids on adventure, a night spent as Jordan Belfort, revenge of the Winklevoss twins, and when artificial insemination gone wrong.
'My husband chose penguins over the birth of our son'
Mating is a lonely game in the world of emperor penguins. After laying her egg the female passes it to the male and waddles off to sea. While she hunts, he waits, with the egg incubating deep within his fat folds for months on end until the baby hatches.
When wildlife cameraman Lindsay McCrae discovered his new wife Becky was pregnant with their first child, they chose to do things rather differently. He left her at home with the proverbial egg and flew off to Antarctica to spend a year filming the emperor penguins.