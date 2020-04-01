Health minister Greg Hunt has struck a deal to bring hydroxychloroquine, a so-called virus wonder-drug touted by US President Donald Trump, into Australia.

Speaking on A Current Affair, Hunt said he was "just off a call" with an international supplier organising a deal to get the drug into Australia and that it was "breaking news".

Asked about the possibility of having a vaccine specifically for Covid-19 soon, Hunt said Australia was "helping to lead the world a realistic timeframe" on a vaccine, but it wasn't there yet.

"We would rather put out there preventions, hydroxychloroquine, things such as that.

"I'm confident we will have a significant supply of hydroxychloroquine, which will be available, if doctors wish to use it with patients who are in hospital. Those are the terms.

"That is breaking news."

