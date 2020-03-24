Texas Lieutenant-Governor Dan Patrick. R, faced a sharp backlash today for suggesting that older Americans should sacrifice their lives for the sake of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats argued that public health should remain the country's top priority.

In an appearance on Fox News, Patrick had defended United States President Donald Trump's call for the country's businesses to reopen their doors in a matter of weeks, despite the guidance of public health officials to the contrary.

Tx Lt Gov Dan Patrick says grandparents would be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren pic.twitter.com/wC3Ngvtsbj — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 24, 2020



"Let's get back to living," Patrick said. "Let's be smart about it.

"And those of us who are 70-plus, we'll take care of ourselves, but don't sacrifice the country."

While older people and those with preexisting health conditions face potentially life-threatening risk if infected with the coronavirus, the pandemic has affected people of all ages.

REPORTER: Conservatives are saying to to end this crisis, older people are expendable



CUOMO: "My mother is not expendable. And your mother is not expandable... We're not going to accept a premise that human life is disposal. We're not going to put a dollar figure on human life." pic.twitter.com/XkfnoPwzeq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2020



And experts have warned that loosening federal guidelines for social distancing would likely accelerate the spread of the virus and put many more Americans at risk.

Among the Democrats taking aim at Patrick's remarks was New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state is among those hardest hit by the pandemic.

"My mother is not expendable," Cuomo tweeted, without naming Patrick. "Your mother is not expendable. We will not put a dollar figure on human life. We can have a public health strategy that is consistent with an economic one. No one should be talking about social darwinism for the sake of the stock market."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D, also weighed in on the issue, although she, like Cuomo, did not mention Patrick specifically.

I believe President Trump is right about at least one thing today. We must find a balance between protecting citizens health and protecting our economy. Decimating our economy in pursuit of fighting the virus doesn’t do our citizens any good in the short or long term. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) March 23, 2020



"You can't go to that place," Pelosi told MSNBC from the Capitol when asked about Trump's suggestion that if public health experts had their way, they would "shut down the entire world."

She added: "The cost to the economy of many people getting infected and sick is an even bigger cost than what we're seeing now."

During the interview on Fox News, Patrick, who turns 70 next week, had made the case for restarting the country's businesses, telling Carlson: "I'm not living in fear of covid-19. What I'm living in fear of is what's happening to this country."

"And you know, Tucker, no one reached out to me and said, 'As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?' " Patrick said. "And if that's the exchange, I'm all in."

As a former secretary of labor, I can tell you that we shouldn't be talking about stimulating the economy or going back to work.



We should be talking about shutting down the economy and keeping people home, with enough money so they can pay their bills.



THREAD. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 24, 2020



He added that "that doesn't make me noble or brave or anything like that. I just think there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me … what we all care about and what we love more than anything are those children."

Patrick said that he will "do everything I can to live" and that if he gets sick, he will seek medical help. He also echoed Trump's argument that the coronavirus mortality rate in the United States — so far — is not as alarming as it is in other countries.

"Our biggest gift we give to our country and our children and our grandchildren is the legacy of our country, and right now, that is at risk … I think we can get back to work."

Right now, even in red states (LA/TN/~FL) biggest centers of outbreak remain urban centers. IN may be an exception, but until it spreads more widely into red small towns, have to think more on right will argue US is overreacting. Very few Rs represent the places hit hardest https://t.co/IFqXiiAirr — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) March 24, 2020