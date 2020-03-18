A man breaching Spain's strict quarantine by putting out the rubbish dressed as a Tyrannosaurus rex has been warned by police.

The man shuffled on to the street in Vistabella in the Murcia region to drop a bag of rubbish in the bin - and was promptly stopped by the officers.

Bizarre video shows the police giving him a warning before the prehistoric pretender makes his exit, waddling.

Police released the video, complete with a Jurassic Park soundtrack, and joked that while dogs were allowed out during the lockdown, dinosaurs were not.

The video provided some much-needed relief for Spaniards struggling with strict quarantine rules.

At least his arms don't reach his face. Photo / Murcia Police

One said: "He went to put the rubbish out. It's a justified trip out of the house. A little humour is not a bad thing at the moment. He's made us all laugh."

Another disagreed, writing: "At least he didn't cross the road or go up to anyone. Confinement is making some people lose their marbles."

Spain's 46 million people are only allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine, commute to work, go to medical centres and banks, or take trips related to the care for the elderly, the young, and dependants.

Spain also closed all restaurants, bars, hotels, schools and universities nationwide, and other non-essential retail outlets.

The death toll in the country continues to rise, approaching 600 with over 13,000 cases confirmed.

The country has had to deal with boozy British tourists ignoring warnings, continuing to head outside to drink and antagonise police.

Shocking video has emerged showing a group of around 50 people taunting police trying to get them to go back inside a block of apartments.

The clip shows the Brits chanting "We've all got the virus, na na na na" at the Spanish officers.

Others have been seen pushing shopping trolleys full of alcohol down the street and a British woman had to be hauled out of a swimming pool in Tenerife and dragged off in handcuffs after ignoring police commands to leave the water.