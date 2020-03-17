A 21-year-old Spanish man who tested positive for coronavirus and leukaemia has died — reportedly making him the youngest person in Europe to be taken by the illness.

Francisco Garcia, who managed the junior team of Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta, was rushed to hospital with severe symptoms of Covid-19, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports.

However, while in hospital he was also diagnosed with leukaemia, and doctors believe he would have survived the virus if he was not suffering from a pre-existing condition.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Fifth case confirmed in NZ, 43 North Shore hospital staff self-isolate

• Coronavirus: What are the chances of dying from the disease?

• Coronavirus: Covid-19 hits 100,000 cases as it upends lives, livelihoods

• Coronavirus: Death confirmed as six more test positive in NSW

Advertisement

"He went to the clinical hospital thinking that he had a bad cold," a source told the newspaper, "but they ended up detecting pneumonia".

"The doctors did tests and more tests and, in addition to confirming that he had a coronavirus, it was learned that he had leukaemia.

"He fought for a few days and finally died this Sunday."

Francisco Garcia, pictured, died after doctors also diagnosed him with coronavirus and leukaemia. Photo / Facebook

Garcia reportedly is the youngest victim of coronavirus in Europe and possibly the world.

His club paid tribute to him yesterday, saying: "From Atletico Portada Alta we want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and relatives of our coach Francisco Garcia who has left us, unfortunately, today.

"What do we do without you now, Francis? Yes you were always with us or wherever needed, helping.

"How are we going to keep conquering miles in the league? We don't know how, but we'll do it, for you. We will never forget you, rest in peace phenomenon, see you soon."

‌

Spain declared a state of emergency last week as it ramped up efforts to stop the disease spreading.

Advertisement

It is the second-worst-hit European country, having reported more than 8,000 cases and as many as 297 deaths.

The youngest person to die in the UK is believed to be a 59-year-old man Nick Matthews who had underlying health issues.

He died on Saturday morning after he and his wife returned from a holiday in the Canary Islands.