Australia police are reeling after a man was caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a Versace necklace with a fishing rod.

In a three-hour heist, the man managed to hook and reel in the expensive piece of jewellery off a mannequin inside a Melbourne high-end store.

Security footage shows the balding man in grey tracksuit pants and a blue Lonsdale windbreaker attempting to steal the necklace with a fishing rod at around 2am, on February 24 at the Little Collins St shop.

Investigators have released images and CCTV footage of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The man is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall, with short, fair, receding hair, aged between 40-50 years.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.