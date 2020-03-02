A photo of a car accident in Adelaide has perplexed people online, who struggled to understand how a car came to be stuck between two poles.

The red car had become wedged between two beams under the verandah of a building, in the Adelaide suburb of Modbury. One of the poles is in front of the car's left-hand headlight.

A second pole is stuck behind the car's left wheel and the wheel well of the car, appearing to lock the car in place, news.com.au reported.

A photo of the wedged in hatchback was shared by social media page @s***adelaide, where it's been liked by more than 13,000 people on Instagram and 900 people on Facebook and attracted hundreds of comments.

People were thoroughly perplexed by the accident and wondered how the car had come to be wedged in such a way between the two poles.

"I don't even understand how this was even possible like a (computer game) glitch wouldn't even do this," one woman commented on the post.

"How is that even possible?" another asked.

"How does this happen," a third confused person wondered.

"All I wanna know is how," another said.

"Whoever put that pole in should get a shoutout, that is very well built."