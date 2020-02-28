A female teacher groomed a 14-year-old schoolgirl into repeatedly having sex with her, a UK court has heard.

The student saw the 46-year-old teacher "like a big sister" from the age of 9 when she gave her "private tuition" for drama class the Sun reports.

The girl struggled with her sexuality at age 14 and went to the teacher's home where they kissed "chastely" on the mouth.

Allegedly the teen's family had full trust in the teacher so let their daughter stay over where they would share a bed and touch each other inappropriately.

Jurors learned that one night the teacher introduced the young girl to sex toys and urged her to use them on one another.

After multiple years of a groomed relationship, the teen ended the relationship when she got to university as she realised "it wasn't right".

Now, according to the Sun, the teen came has come forward about her abusive situation, which happened 15 years ago, because of the #MeToo movement.

"I adored her, I idolised her. She made me feel special because I thought she had chosen me," she told jurors.

"She was there to help us all through it," she said, breaking down.

"I viewed her at that time like a big sister."

When the teacher was arrested, she admitted the pair had been in a sexual relationship but insisted it had not begun until she was 18.