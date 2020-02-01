The cannibal at the centre of the Netflix documentary "Don't F**k With Cats" has married.

Luka Magnotta, a former porn star who was jailed for life for murdering and chopping up his boyfriend in 2012 and then mailing his body parts to schools and political parties in Canada, has married a man he met on a dating site.

The Sun reports that the couple met via dating forum Canadian Inmates Connect.

His new husband, Anthony Jolin, is an armed robber who is also serving life for stabbing another inmate to death in the shower.

The two reportedly married in 2017 but details of the nuptials have just come out.

Magnotta, dubbed the "Canadian Psycho", described himself on the dating site as a single white male looking for a "single white male, 28-38 years of age, white and in shape".

He said anyone who fit the description was welcome to send him a letter with at least two photos included.

The marriage licence reportedly lists Magnotta's mother Anna Yorkin as witness to the wedding, which enabled the convicts to get married in the prison where they are both serving their life sentences.

Correctional Services Canada says there can be no consummation of the marriage and the couple cannot cohabitate.

Magnotta was found guilty of murder in 2014.

The gay porn star filmed himself eating his victim, Chinese student Jun Lin.

He admitted to dismembering his body and mailing the wrapped hands and feet to schools and politicians in Canada.

He also posted disturbing videos online of kittens being killed.

He was eventually arrested in Berlin after fleeing Canada. Authorities found him in an internet cafe reading news about himself.

Interest in the Magnotta case has been renewed after the Netflix show "Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer", which looks into the case.