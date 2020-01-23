The New South Wales Rural Fire Service is investigating reports of a "serious incident" involving an air tanker helping fight fires.

"Contact was lost with a large Air Tanker which was working in the Snowy Monaro area," the RFS said in a statement.

"Local ground crews indicate the aircraft may have crashed."

A number of helicopters are now carrying out a search of the area.

Five road ambulances are also en route after receiving reports of a plane crash in Peak View, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman told AAP.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority is yet to receive confirmation a crash has occurred, a spokesman said.

There are currently two fires burning at emergency level in the Snowy Monaro area, the Badja Forest Road fire and the Creewah Road fire.

Both blazes are spreading quickly and are burning out of control.

RAAF A47-005 P-8A Poseidon as "BLACKCAT 50" currently searching for a missing C-130 Large Air Tanker in the Snowy Mountains region of NSW, Australia. NSW RFS confirmed that a C-130 is currently missing and a SAR operation is taking place. #nswrfs #c130 #coulson #nswfire #aviation pic.twitter.com/n7uhETZhEc — scanSydney (@scanSydney) January 23, 2020