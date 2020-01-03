Two women have filmed themselves narrowly escaping a bushfire in kayaks while a water bombing helicopter flies over them.

The pair sent the video to 7 News reporter Tom Chadwick, which showed them with their valuables stuffed in plastic bags and floating in the water, news.com.au reports.

I was sent this video by a friend who put all valuables into a Kayak and got the hell out of there



If this doesn’t scare the crap out of you I don’t know what will



Bloody incredible #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/g5WXJfLFHg — Tom Chadwick (@TomChadwick_7) January 3, 2020

Exhausted fireys are still battling more than 130 fires tonight, hours before dangerous conditions hit the state.

There will be more than 3,000 fireys and 700 aircraft in the field tomorrow fighting fires. There will also be 650 firefighters on standby, depending on conditions.

At 6pm there are 138 fires burning across NSW, with 74 uncontained. Tomorrow will bring dangerous fire conditions for much of the state, particularly in the south. The NSW RFS advises people to leave a number of areas before tomorrow: https://t.co/xqhIbgjhvA #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/FyK63ETntO — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 3, 2020

The RFS is bracing itself for a tough day tomorrow with deputy commissioner Rob Rogers earlier saying there were small regions expected to have catastrophic conditions".

"We are unfortunately very likely to lose homes tomorrow but we will be very happy and call it a success if there are no lives lost," he said.

"That is a single focus tomorrow and we need the community to have the focus as well, and then obviously, call for help when you need it, 000, life-threatening only."