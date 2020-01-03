The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.

This morning we look at how to survive the wedding season sober, how young people are going to save us all from office life, the teen duped and shipped to a brothel, living in Gaudi's famous building and the children of 9/11.

How I survived wedding season in my first year of sobriety

Wedding's are for partying. So what happens when you start attending them sober?

Sarah Levy of The New York Times finds that there's more to weddings than an open bar.

ALSO READ:

• How to say no during wedding season

Advertisement

It's ok to turn down wedding invitations and say no to being in the bridal party. Photo / 123RF

Young people are going to save us all from office life

Gen Z-ers and millennials have been called lazy and entitled. Could they, instead, be among the first to understand the proper role of work in life?

The New York Times looks at how increasingly younger workers are pushing back.

ALSO READ:

• The plight of the office introvert

• The awkward but essential art of office chitchat

• Company socialising has become work

• Personality tests are the astrology of the office

Young workers are increasingly pushing back, demanding more flexibility on work hours and location. Photo / 123RF

She was duped and shipped to a brothel at 16. Then the boat sank

In April, a boat from Venezuela to Trinidad sank. Aboard were 38 passengers, mostly women, some victims of a human smuggling ring, authorities say. As they fought to survive, corruption, mismanagement and American sanctions crippled the rescue, and all but 9 people died.

The New York Times shares the story of one of those lucky to survive.

Yoskeili Zurita, 16, was one of nine survivors of a boat that capsized as it was smuggling people from Venezuela to Trinidad. Photo / Adriana Loureiro Fernandez, The New York Times

What's it like to live in Barcelona's most famous Gaudí home? A bit inconvenient

Every year, more than 1 million people visit the home of Ana Viladomiu in Barcelona. She does her best to avoid them.

Raphael Minder of The New York Times talks to Viladomiu about life in La Pedrera, the last house built by Antoni Gaudí.

La Pedrera, designed by the Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi, in Barcelona, Spain. Photo / Samuel Aranda, The New York Times

Children of 9/11, following their fathers' last footsteps

In September this year, the largest group of children of firefighters killed on September 11 or from related diseases joined New York's Fire Department.

Here are their stories.

Advertisement