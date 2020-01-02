The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.

The raisin situation: What happened when one man tried to change the industry

Millennials just weren't eating raisins. So Sun-Maid, the century-old company with the iconic little red raisin boxes, hired someone to convince them that they should.

This man wanted to change the industry for the better. He got more than he bargained for.

Jonah Engel Bromwich of The New York Times investigates.

Harry Overly, the chief executive of Sun-Maid, at the company's headquarters in Kingsburg, California. Photo / Christie Hemm Klok, The New York Times

Sextortion: How young men are falling victim to a new kind of online blackmail

He meets her online, she wants a video chat and things get steamy — next thing, she is demanding money to stop her posting the video.

Katie Glass of The Times on the devastating rise of "sextortion".

Young men are being targeted by blackmailers over sexually explicit videos. Photo / 123RF

Fake doctor who slaughtered family freed after 26 years behind bars

He faked a career as a doctor in France for nearly two decades. As the truth began to catch up with him, he slaughtered his wife, his children, his parents and the family dog. Now he is being freed. Can he ever be trusted again?

Peter Conradi of The Times reports.

The trial of Jean-Claude Romand in 1996. Romand faked his career as a doctor for nearly two decades before he killed his family. He's now being released from jail after 26 years. Photo / Getty Images

How a Trump tax break to help poor communities became a bonanza for the rich

President Trump's signature plan to lift poor communities has become a once-in-a-generation bonanza for elite investors.

From Anthony Scaramucci to the Kushner family, The New York Times looks at how the wealthiest Americans are looking to benefit.

Work on a parking garage next to the Preston, a luxury apartment development in a new opportunity zone in Houston. Photo / Brandon Thibodeaux, The New York Times

Disney's Haunted Mansion at 50: The ghosts are still grinning

The Haunted Mansion, treasured as one of Disney's quirkier rides, has long been a fan favourite.

Superfans shared their memories of this macabre attraction with The New York Times.