Kiwis and Australians are known for our DIY attitude, especially when it comes to transporting large items.

But one joker from Australia has taken the idea of DIY to the next level after trying to transport a whole trampoline on the top of the car.

NSW police shared a photo of the cheeky driver and the motorist's wide and high load, posting it to the Facebook page Traffic And Highway Patrol Command on Sunday with the caption: "Load fail".

The post has received thousands of comments, with many saying they were impressed the driver was able to keep the trampoline balanced.

"The cops would have jumped all over this and bounced the driver for sure," one person commented.

"I am not mad, I am actually impressed," another wrote.

One added: "I feel the pain of having to take that thing apart; he should be let go on that point."

But not everyone was impressed.

A number of others slammed the motorist for the dangerous stunt.

"Reckless, dangerous, utter nuisance and hazard to all drivers worldwide," one person wrote.

"Just when you think you've seen the dumbest thing ever ... someone tops it," another commented.