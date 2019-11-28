President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to spend time with US troops on Thanksgiving.

Trump arrived at Bagram Air Field shortly after 8:30pm local time and spent more than two-and-a-half hours on the ground. Reporters were under strict instructions to keep the trip a secret to ensure his safety.

The visit comes more than two months after Trump abruptly broke off peace talks with the Taliban after a bombing in Kabul killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

President Donald Trump holds up a tray of Thanksgiving dinner during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to the troops at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. Photo / AP
And it comes at a pivotal moment in Trump's presidency, with the impeachment inquiry moving quickly.

The president and first lady made a similar trip last year to Iraq on Christmas night — their first to an active conflict zone.

Vice President Mike Pence also visited troops in Iraq this week.

