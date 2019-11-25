A brutal "king tides" season made worse by climate change has flooded the streets of a Florida Keys community for nearly three months.

Before he leaves for work, Rick Darden, an accountant with his own firm, stuffs a long-sleeved shirt, slacks and dress shoes in a backpack. Then he heads out, clad in shorts and waders, for the 800m trek through the seawater that has flooded the streets of his Florida Keys neighbourhood for the last 82 days.

A colleague picks him up at the Winn-Dixie grocery store on the main road, Overseas Highway, and drives him to the office

