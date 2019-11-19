Police have launched an investigation after a frail 89-year-old mother found her two children dead inside a home in Brisbane's south yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to Macbeth Place at Sunnybank Hills just after 2.30pm on Tuesday, reports News.com.au.

When officers arrived they located the bodies of a 58-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man inside the home, according to a Queensland Police spokesperson.

The pair lived with their frail 89-year-old mother, who found their bodies and alerted neighbours, who called triple-0.

Advertisement

According to Nine News, it's believed they had been inside the property for "quite some time".

There were no visible injuries on the pair and the cause of the deaths is yet to be established.

Police have established a crime scene and have launched an investigation into the deaths.