Three people have been shot dead at a Walmart in the US state of Oklahoma.

A dispatcher for local police told USA Today that officers were on the scene of an "incident" at the store in the city of Duncan.

Duncan is located in Stephens County and is home to some 25,000 people.

Local newsroom Duncan Banner reported that three people were dead, including the gunman. Schools in the city were on lockdown, the local media outlet reported.

The shooting took place just days after the reopening of a Walmart in El Paso which had been the scene of a mass shooting August 3.

That attack left 22 people dead in the parking lot and inside the Cielo Vista Supercenter.