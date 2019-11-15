A student in the US state of Florida has been arrested and faces a felony charge after distributing video of a classmate masturbating in a high school toilet cubicle.

Eighteen-year-old Armando Flores, who attends Braden River High School in Bradenton, was arrested for allegedly distributing material harmful to minors, reports The Smoking Gun.

His victim has told police that he has been left feeling suicidal after video was shared around the school showing him masturbating inside the stall, allegedly filmed by Flores over the top of the partition.

Upon learning of the video's existence, a school resource officer began searching for the source and eventually arrested Flores, who confessed.

The video was found on his phone.

Police had the teenage victim involuntarily hospitalised after he told police that he was "suicidal" as a result of the incident, according to the police report.

Flores could face a maximum of five years in prison if he is convicted of the crime, as well as a $7800 fine and a place on Florida's sex offender registry.