• At 10pm Wednesday, there were 69 fires burning across NSW with 14 Watch and Act alerts

• Over 1000 firefighters remain in the field to protect properties

• Conditions are expected to worsen over the weekend

• At least 50 homes were damaged or destroyed on Tuesday

• A range of warnings remain in place across Queensland

The worst of the dramatic bushfire conditions that have plagued New South Wales eased on Wednesday evening, while several alerts remain in place for Queensland.

It comes after a horror few days which saw firefighters battle an "unprecedented" number of emergency level fires on multiple fronts.

The NSW Rural Fire Service posted an emotional tribute to its firefighters and members of the community on Wednesday evening. It was liked more than 1000 times.

Fireworks display stuns Sydney

People on social media expressed their shock at a fireworks display in Sydney amid a total fire ban in New South Wales.

Bushfires have raged out of control along the News South Wales coast and hinterland with up to 17-emergency level fires over the last week. They have since been downgraded but many residents have evacuated their homes under threat of flames.

Despite the fire ban, Sydney residents reported a 20 minute firework display taking place over the harbour on Wednesday night, with many expressing shock it could have gone ahead.

How are fireworks allowed in Sydney on a day of total fire ban? Seems somewhat hypocritical given the tough stance that has been taken against individuals 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Matthew Newman (@mattnewman_au) November 13, 2019

One of my students told me his house almost burnt down yesterday. Now there's fireworks exploding everywhere in Sydney. Seems a little insensitive, sending sparks everywhere at a time like this... — Jessie Cunniffe (@jessie_adora) November 13, 2019

Activist says domestic violence peaks after major fires

A women's rights activist has sparked anger after warning some firefighters will return home from the bushfire crisis in Queensland and News South Wales to beat their partners.

Sherele Moody made the comments alongside Greens senator Larissa Waters at a press conference on Wednesday.

Sherele Moody is an anti-domestic violence and women's rights campaigner. Photo / Facebook

"After a cataclysmic event like this, domestic violence peaks," she said.

"Women become extremely unsafe, when generally the men return home from the fires and subject them to domestic violence."

In a Facebook post, Moody doubled down on her comments.

"There's not one Aussie whose heart isn't going out to the country's firefighters, emergency services crews and the people who live in the areas where the fires are burning," she wrote.

The map shows the areas at risk in Queensland. Image / news.com.au

"But what happens after some heroes go home? What happens when domestic violence perpetrators finish their work on the frontline of a major crisis? They abuse the women in their lives - harder than they ever have," she wrote.

"Let me be clear. I am not saying every firefighter, emergency service responder or victim of this crisis is a perpetrator."

"However, those who are in these roles and do perpetrate family abuse are more likely to attack their loved ones following natural disasters," she said.

There's no rainfall on the horizon for NSW. Photo / Nathan Edwards

"No-one wants to view our fire heroes and survivors in a negative light - I totally get that," she added.

"But we do need to have these discussions in order to keep women safe because they are at a very high risk of being maimed or killed."

Moody said her claims were backed by research conducted after the 2009 Black Saturday fires in Victoria, although researcher Dr Debra Parkinson told 7 News the study never made specific findings about firefighters.

"We absolutely distance ourselves from the statement made by Sherele Moody that it is firefighters doing it. She does not speak for us," Senator Waters later told 7.

Tim Edward, who said he'd been a firefighter for 10 years, labelled Ms Moody's comments "disgusting" on Facebook.

"I don't go home and belt my wife up, I go home and make our favourite coffee and talk to her and give her a hug," he said.

Cars burnt out in the wake of the fires. Photo / news.com.au

"How dare you take the statistics of cataclysmic violence, which are very well correct, and turn that around on male firefighters being proponents of partner abuse after big jobs."

Crashed helicopter pilot seen walking

The Courier-Mail reports that the pilot of the crashed waterbombing helicopter was seen walking around the craft after the incident.

The helicopter crash-landed while fighting the fire at Pechey. Photo / ABC

He was assessed at the scene and taken to Toowoomba Base Hospital with minor injuries, QAS Senior Operations Supervisor Mark Hancock said.

The Bell 214B is owned by Sunshine Coast company McDermott Aviation. "The pilot's okay and that's all we are worried about at the moment," managing director Simon McDermott told the paper.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau says it has been notified and "will gather further information into the circumstances of the accident ahead of deciding whether to launch a formal air safety investigation".