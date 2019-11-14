The fourth victim of the destructive bushfires spanning New South Wales made a heart-wrenching final post to social media on the day he disappeared.

It followed hours of rolling updates and advice from friends as the fire neared his property.

"Seriously looks and sounds like (the) apocalypse out there," Barry Parsons wrote on Facebook at 5.15pm last Friday.

"F***ed up being on your own in these times."

The body of the 58-year-old man was found in burnt-out bushland northwest of Kempsey on the Mid North Coast shortly before midnight on Wednesday, news.com.au reports.

Police said the body was discovered by locals on the southern end of the Kyuna Track at Willawarrin, about 34km from Kempsey.

Barry Parsons' post late on Friday afternoon. Image / Facebook

Local police have been told Parsons was last seen on Friday, November 8.

Earlier that afternoon, the 58-year-old had also posted about the "hot and windy day", noting there was "smoke everywhere" and it looked "like dusk at 2pm".

He continued to provide updates throughout the afternoon of the "Mandarin skies".

"Downright apocalyptic," he wrote.

At 4pm, one woman asked if he was listening to the radio "in case it's getting close and you need to evacuate".

"No, I haven't been," Parsons replied.

Within the hour, he shared a screenshot from the Fires Near Me NSW mobile app which showed an out-of-control blaze at nearby Comara and other fires at Bretti, Mumbil, Glenreagh and South Kempsey.

"They must be EVERYWHERE," Parsons captioned the image.

"I wouldn't have a CLUE which way to turn if the SHTF (s*** hit the fan).

"I swear it's spooky as f***".

Barry Parsons was last seen on Friday, November 8. Photo / Facebook

Parsons' posts have since been littered with comments asking about "Baz".

"Has anyone heard if Barry Parsons is OK as hasn't been on (Facebook) over 12 hours since fire close," one woman wrote on Saturday.

"No, but word is that the power is out there, and phone lines too," another woman replied.

On Sunday night, Mia Efrem commented: "I hope you're safe Barry, safe somewhere you and your kitties."

Yesterday, in a public Facebook post shared almost 400 times, John Bauer wrote: "Missing old mate from Friday's fire. Lived by Macleay River, Willawarrin NSW. Please share. Help find."

"He's in trouble I think," Bauer wrote.

He said he had called "Bazza" on Thursday night but got no answer when he tried on Sunday.

"Looked at his (Facebook), no postings," Bauer wrote.

"We were talking about fire safety and things to do to protect ya."

NSW Water, Property and Housing Minister Melinda Pavey responded this morning to the news of Parsons death.

"My condolences to Barry's family and friends," the Oxley MP wrote on Facebook.

"This is truly a sad day for the Willawarrin community and beyond."

A post from Barry Parsons about 2.30pm on Friday. Image/ Facebook

Local general store owner David Wilkinson, 55, also shared his condolences.

"He was a bit of a loner who kept to himself," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"I'm sorry he died."

In a post shared on a Facebook group for reporting crimes in the area, there had been no sign of Parsons at the Kempsey evacuation centre and he had not marked himself as safe with the Red Cross.

"Others who live in the area thought that he may have gotten out before the fires hit, but they haven't heard anything from him," it read.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the man's cause of death and confirm his identity.

A report will also be prepared for the coroner.

Parsons' death follows that of Julie Fletcher, 63, who died in the town of Johns River, and Wytaliba locals Vivian Chaplain, 69, and the elderly George Nole.