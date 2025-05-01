Opposition leader Peter Dutton proposes a US$200 billion ($337b) plan for seven nuclear reactors by 2050.
Experts warn nuclear would be costlier and slower than renewables, potentially causing economic disruption.
Rich in solar and wind power, and bulging in critical minerals for renewable energy technology, Australia touts itself as a leader in the race to net-zero carbon emissions.
But a political battle is being waged before Saturday’s elections over whether to change Australia’s trajectory and add nuclear reactors to the mix for the first time.
The row is reminiscent of the “climate wars” – a years-long political face-off over the need to slash carbon emissions – that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese vowed to end when he took power three years ago.
Australia sits on some of the world’s largest uranium reserves but it has legally banned nuclear power generation for a quarter of a century.
“We are in a position now where coal-fired power stations are closing – and they have done a great job for a long time. But they are old and need to be replaced by something,” said Clean Energy Council spokesman Chris O’Keefe.
“The best economic response for Australia right now is to continue on the path we are on. That is, building batteries, solar farms, wind farms,” he told AFP.
“What we are seeing is a situation where nuclear energy is being used as an idea to placate the fossil fuel industry and the people they have been traditionally aligned with, but the problem is it will not deliver a single electron for close to two decades.”
Dave Sweeney, nuclear power analyst at the Australian Conservation Foundation, said switching the energy strategy now would cause “economic dislocation and rupture”.
“Why change horses from renewables when you are halfway there?” Sweeney said. “This is a 1950s piece of policy that is promoting a 1950s sense of technology.”
‘Outdated prohibitions’
If Dutton’s conservative coalition wins the election there would be strong community, local government and stakeholder pushback to nuclear reactors being built, Sweeney predicted.
“It would cause uncertainty, contest, fights and a lack of action around secure and clean energy. We would be back to hostile and conflict-fuelled and unproductive climate and energy wars,” Sweeney said.
Still, nuclear supporters say the spotlight on the issue is long overdue.
“Our decades-old nuclear ban no longer reflects the realities of modern reactor technology or the shifting attitudes of Australians,” said Kirsty Braybon, a university academic and nuclear law expert at the Nuclear for Australia lobby group.
While other countries were moving ahead with nuclear, Australia was “held back by outdated prohibitions that stifle innovation, jobs and the chance to power a cleaner future”, she said.