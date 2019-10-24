Britain would have no more than a few months to negotiate a new trade agreement with Brussels, a process that typically takes years.

Should Prime Minister Boris Johnson persuade Parliament to pass his Brexit deal — to "get Brexit done," as he promised — it would seem to bring a successful end to the most difficult chapter of his career.

But it would signal only the beginning of another tortuous process to fully extract Britain from the EU, one that could collapse next year in the same sort of failed divorce from the bloc that members of Parliament have tried

