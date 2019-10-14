Proceedings in the British Parliament are a nod to hundreds of years of history. But Brexit loomed over the ceremonies.

A "hostage," a search for explosives, heaps of royal jewels and a 5-foot silver gilt mace. Welcome to the reopening of Britain's Parliament, replete with ancient traditions and elaborate rituals, and infused with tension over the country's looming exit from the European Union.

The restart of government business Monday started with a speech by Queen Elizabeth II, a significant ceremonial duty that set out the government's agenda. It paved the way for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's attempts to navigate the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A gaslit hunt for explosives

Related articles:

A royal entrance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Queen's royal threads

Slamming the door in Black Rod's face

The Queen's speech