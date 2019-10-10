Graphic video has emerged of the moment the mayor of a small Mexican town was kidnapped, beaten and dragged behind a truck.

Prosecutors in southern Chiapas state said Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández, mayor of the township of Las Margaritas, was apparently not hurt badly in the Tuesday attack.

The enraged locals kidnapped the official because they were angry that the local government had not fulfilled a promise to build a road in their village.

Prosecutors say they have arrested 11 men after the incident, in which men armed with cudgels hustled the mayor out of city hall before beating him and tying him behind the truck.

Police eventually rescued the mayor, with the State Attorney-General's Office saying that Hernández was "safe and sound" after the incident.

The BBC reports that this was the second attack this year by locals demanding the mayor fulfill his campaign promise to build the road.

Four months ago, a group of men stormed the mayor's office to confront him, trashing it when they couldn't find him

Following the chaos, the National Guard is now patrolling the township.



- Additional reporting, AP