On January 24, Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting stabbed her best friend to death after taking a cocktail of drugs.

The 21-year-old has pleaded guilty to the murder of Alexa Cannon and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the New York Post reports.

Cutting, a Virginia college student, told police that she was "doing cocaine with the devil", before she flew into a psychotic rage and stabbed her best friend and roommate more than 30 times.

She admitted to taking a concoction of drugs including cocaine, mushrooms, Adderall, Xanax and marijuana, according to the report. This lead Cutting into a psychotic spiral where she allegedly made a statement about the Apocalypse and recited the Hail Mary prayer multiple times in Spanish.

Advertisement

The pair were best friends and roommates. Photo / Facebook

During her sentence on Monday, the student reportedly asked for forgiveness and expressed regret in the killing.

"There are no words for this tragedy and my heart is filled with sorrow and grief," she said.

The judge imposed a total of 40 years in prison but her sentence will be suspended after Cutting serves 20 years under a plea agreement.

Before the tragedy, Cutting had shared multiple times on social media that Cannon was her best friend.

"So incredibly proud of my best friend, Luisa Cutting for becoming Latinos Student Alliance's President! I know you're going to be amazing with everything you do! Love you more!!" Cannon shared on her Facebook page in 2018.

"Love you so-so much," Cutting wrote in response.