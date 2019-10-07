A bitter family feud has taken a nasty twist after a son claims his mother burned his house to the ground.

Anne Gunn, 78, has been charged with breaking and entering, and arson after CCTV footage captured someone setting fire to her son Andrew Gunn's home he had built at the back of his parents' property.

But in an interview with A Current Affair, the mother claims she never did it and is the victim of Hollywood special effects.

"It's not me, well it might be me super-imposed on that, but it's not me," Gunn told A Current Affair.

"As I said to my husband, they can put Nat King Cole on a movie with his daughter playing the piano and he's been dead, and she was alive."

Anne Gibson, right, accused of burning her son's house to the ground claims she's the victim of Hollywood special effects. Photo / A Current Affair

CCTV shows an intruder lighting a rag and throwing it into a home which exploded into flames.

The hooded intruder then looks directly into the camera before running away.

Anne Gunn claims the CCTV video has been tampered with. Photo / A Current Affair

The house goes up in flames. Photo / A Current Affair

According to Andrew Gunn, the person in the footage looks like his own mother and claims he even sent the security hard-drive to data recovery experts in the US.

"That's my mum. What a mongrel, who does that to someone?" Andrew Gunn told A Current Affair.

The incident occurred in July 2016.

On the day Andrew's house burned down, he was in court defending assault charges against his father Brian.

One year after the house was torched, the parents sold their house for A$400,000 with the pair falling out with their son over money.

Andrew built the house on the back of his parents' property. Now it's gone. Photo / A Current Affair

After a lengthy and expensive Supreme Court case, Andrew Gunn accepted a A$70,000 payment from his parents, far less than the A$200,000 he said was first agreed.

But Andrew Gunn says his parents also received a A$380,000 insurance payout for the torched property, leaving their son short-changed over the incident.

"I want her to face the full force of the law, that's what I'd like to see, because basically she's ruined our lives," Andrew said Gunn.

If convicted, Ann will be Australia's oldest arsonist.