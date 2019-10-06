Coral Lytle has admitted to having sex with her daughter's school friends - including a 14-year-old boy.

The abuser from Visalia in California faces at least four years in prison after pleading guilty to 221 felony offences, Visalia Times Delta reports.

Lytle now faces charges of sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor and showing porn to a child.

The 42-year-old has been molesting one of her victims since 2017 when he was 15. Shortly after, she did more sexual acts with another boy.

According to Visalia Times Delta, the mother groomed her victims and would pick them up in her car for sex.

Lytle would also collect the boys from parks and their homes discreetly so the parents would not see.

On one instance, Lytle picked up one of the boys in the middle of the night and sneaked him out of his home. She next drove the boy back to her house and sexually abused him all night until sneaking him back into his home at 5am.

Lytle's crimes were also discovered when one of the teenage boys' parents saw photos Lytle had sent to him.

Both of the boys were friends of Lytle's daughter at Redwood High School in Visalia.

Following the arrest, Lytle told officials that the death of her sister and low self-esteem were to blame for the abuse.

Lytle is currently on bail awaiting her sentence on November 4.