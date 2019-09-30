Harrowing memories of China's revolutionary past hang over the rolling wheat fields and scattered villages where the Communist Party's leader, Xi Jinping, recently visited to commemorate 70 years since Mao Zedong founded the People's Republic of China.

Yet not all who died in the Xinyang region during Mao's tumultuous era were honored during Xi's political pilgrimage. Who was remembered, or overlooked, put in sharp relief his authoritarian recasting of Chinese history.

Xi bowed in tribute at a memorial for 130,000 fighters from this area in central China who gave their lives for the Communist cause. The estimated 1 million peasants

