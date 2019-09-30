A schoolgirl from Kazakhstan died in tragic circumstances after her mobile phone exploded while she slept.

Alua Asetkyzy Abzalbek, 14, was asleep in her house in the village of Bastobe when the battery in her phone caught fire while it was charging, the Daily Mail reported.

The gilr was reportedly listening to music in bed before falling alseep.

The next morning she was found dead.

Her device had been plugged into a power socket, police said. She is believed to have suffered severe head injuries and died immediately.

Forensic experts confirmed that the cellphone exploded in the early morning after overheating as it charged, according to local reports.

Her death was described as a "tragic accident".

The brand of smartphone was not disclosed.

Alua's distraught best friend Ayazhan Dolasheva, 15, posted: "I still cannot believe it."

She wrote: "You were the best. We have been together since childhood. It is so hard for me without you. I miss you so much. You have left me forever."