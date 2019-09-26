Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg is standing up to the haters, telling her millions of supporters to not waste their time "giving them anymore attention".

The 16-year-old Swedish activist spoke at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday and told the world's leaders they had "stolen my dreams and my childhood".

"How dare you," she said. "People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing.

"This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us for hope. How dare you!"

The 16-year-old's fierce speech was broadcast around the world, resonating with millions but also rubbing a lot of people the wrong way.

A number of commentators and politicians in Australia especially took offence to the speech, making Facebook banners calling for a "Greta Free Zone" and others labelling the teenager an "annoying little brat".

Despite the backlash, Thunberg has embraced the heat, telling her 2.3 million followers to turn their focus elsewhere.

Here we go again...

As you may have noticed, the haters are as active as ever - going after me, my looks, my clothes, my behaviour and my differences.

They come up with every thinkable lie and conspiracy theory. (Thread->) pic.twitter.com/5rS2VpZj00 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 25, 2019

Thunberg continued, "But don't waste your time giving them any more attention.

The world is waking up. Change is coming whether they like it or not. See you in the streets this Friday!"

Thunberg was also unconcerned by a pointed tweet from Donald Trump.

The US President, who pointedly ignored Thunberg as he arrived at the UN, later shared a video of her tearful speech with a mocking tweet, "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

The 16-year-old has since updated her Twitter bio to sarcastically counteract the president's tweet.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg's Twitter.

Yesterday, Queensland politician George Christensen came under fire for his conduct after Thunberg's speech.

Immediately after, he changed his Facebook page's cover photo to a picture of the teenager with a red cross over her mouth.

"Greta Free Zone," the Liberal MP declared.

Despite declaring his page a "Greta Free Zone", Christensen went on to post about the 16-year-old a handful of times.

"Back by popular demand just for the Lefties who thought I backed down by replacing this pic as my Facebook cover," he wrote.

"I replaced it because I preferred the flag over Greta Whingeberg. But since it triggers so many Lefties, I'm leaving this here a while!"

"What an inspirational young woman. Only a very insecure person would be threatened by a 16 year old trying to make the world a better place for herself and future generations," Jo Gibbons replied to Christensen's cover photo.

"Imagine feeling so threatened by a little girl you need to do something like this. Conservatives are such snowflakes," Ripley Newbold added.

What a major loss when this guy dies.. obviously nobody lives forever.. He will be missed greatly .. what a man❤️👍 #auspol #ClimateChangeIsReal



David Attenborough attacks Australian PM on climate record and support for coalhttps://t.co/pvDkfqBgyJ — Politic@l Spinner (@LesStonehouse) September 24, 2019

Former AFL player Sam Newman was also deeply offended by Thunberg's speech, calling her an "annoying little brat" on Twitter.

"This annoying little brat addressed the UN on the so-called climate crisis. WHO lets this s*** have a platform? Mendacious, inbred sycophants, that who. #ClimateChangeHoax," Newman wrote.

His rant was also dragged by his Twitter followers.

"You're a sad excuse of a man, picking on a 16 year old girl with Aspergers, all because she and millions of her peers care about the future of our planet," one commented.

"A female minor has a voice and she's a 'little brat', if it was a male would you feel less threatened?" another added.

"Perhaps try and do something different, soften a little, be kinder, maybe even demonstrate respect to an opposing opinion with out degradation, who knows, it might feel good."

Former Today host Karl Stefanovic was yet another public figure who decided to weigh in.

"She's being managed and her stance is being used by activists," he said while hosting radio 2GB yesterday afternoon.

"She was very fired up wasn't she? I thought 'what are my kids doing on school holidays next week?' Not doing that."

Former Australian PM Kevin Rudd earlier speculated Ms Thunberg's rant would anger people, suggesting her fierce speech would "incense a whole lot of middle-aged white guys".

Stefanovic admitted he was one of those.

"I'll tell you what, I'm an incensed middle aged white guy this afternoon," he said yesterday.

"Kevin Rudd, give it a rest. There's anger out there — but there's anger at this kind of activism as well.

"I can't believe (Mr Rudd) would go and say that. Actually, I can believe it — it's Kevin Rudd."