House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying his actions were a "betrayal of national security".

The decision comes amid reports that Trump may have pressured a foreign leader to investigate former vice president and potential 2020 campaign rival Joe Biden and his family.

Impeachment is a rare and extraordinary step that would overturn the decision of U.S. voters in 2016 to elect Trump.

The US Constitution permits Congress to remove presidents before their term is up if enough lawmakers vote to say that they committed "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanours."

Only three presidents have been subjected to impeachment proceedings. Two were impeached — Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 — but ultimately acquitted and completed their terms in office. A third, Richard M. Nixon, resigned in 1974 to avoid being impeached.

Pelosi has confirmed the impeachment inquiry into Trump - acquiescing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers following reports that the President may have sought a foreign government's help in his re-election bid.

The decision sets up an election season clash between Trump and Congress that seems certain to exacerbate the nation's fierce partisan divides and inject deep uncertainty into the 2020 presidential contest.

Pelosi has spent months trying to keep an impeachment inquiry at bay. But her position became untenable this week as more members — including crucial moderates in political swing districts — swung in favour of a probe following reports that Trump pushed Ukraine's leader for help investigating Democrat Joe Biden and his son during a summer phone call.

Those reports over a week created a groundswell of support among Democrats for impeachment, with moderates from swing districts joining liberals in calling for an impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi said that those allegations forced her to reconsider her position that impeachment is too divisive for the country.

"The president is making lawlessness a virtue in our country," Pelosi said.

"We don't ask foreign governments to help us in our elections. That's what we tried to stop with Russia. It's wrong."

....You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Trump has lashed attempts to impeach him, claiming he is the victim of the "Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time".

The President said he had authorised the release of a transcript of the call on Wednesday.

"You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call," Trump said.

- AP, Washington Post