As weeks of protests have transformed Hong Kong into a battleground between demonstrators and police, few families have felt the polarising effects more than that of a young woman named Sunny.

Sunny, 26, is a protester who takes to the streets to denounce what she regards as the oppressive policies of the central government in Beijing. Her husband is a low-ranking police officer, working 12-hour nightly shifts to confront the demonstrations his wife supports.

Since June, they have coexisted like this: standing on opposing sides of the barricades by night, and then parenting their two daughters together the next day.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.