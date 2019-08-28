An Isis fighter was killed by his own drone bomb when the hapless jihadi forgot to charge the device's batteries - sending it straight back to him when its power ran low.

His death came during the Battle for Mosul and has been revealed after a security source came forward to share the story.

The source told the Sun: "We learned this idiot had wired up his drone with explosives but was killed when its batteries ran low and it flew home."

"With a weak signal for some reason it detonated over his head."

Isis used drones frequently during the fight for control of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, which officially ended in 2017.

British troops remain in the area training Iraqi troops and still face drone attacks.

The improvised aerial weapon is made by turning small, inexpensive drones into flying bombs or adapting them to drop grenades.

The sourced added: "Drone warfare is hugely effective for insurgents.

"They can see where we are operating, choose targets then launch a coordinated attack from up to three miles away."

"This caused quite a laugh for us but the drone threat is very real. The fighter killed himself last year due to his own ineptitude, but is still keeping morale high today."