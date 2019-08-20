The detectives were searching the apartment in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday expecting to find evidence that the man who lived there had sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy, officials said.

But as officers conducted their investigation, they made a grisly discovery: mummified human remains, apparently used for religious rituals, inside one of the closets.

The man who lived in the home, Robert F. Williams, 53, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree desecration of human remains, for which he could face up to 10 years in prison, officials said.

He was also charged with numerous counts in the sexual abuse

