One minute, it was a wedding — nearly 1,000 guests packed under one roof, a thin partition segregating them by gender. Men shimmied to a live band, women spun to a DJ. Their invitation cards read: We celebrate "with a world of hope and desire."

The next minute, a suicide bomber walked into the men's section of the Kabul hall and turned it into carnage. Dozens were dead, on the dance floor and around their tables. The band perished on the stage. The women were left broken, wailing, and searching.

Even by the standards of Afghanistan, where dozens are killed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.