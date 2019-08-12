A Melbourne man says he "must have lost myself" when he viciously beat his "detested" former wife unconscious with a table leg, then strangled her to death with an extension lead.

Mehmed Solmaz, 62, was jailed on Monday for 25 years after pleading guilty to the May 2017 murder of Fatma Solmaz, 61.

He fled Victoria but was caught days after the murder in Queensland, and sent back home to face justice, news.com.au reports.

The couple migrated to Australia from Bulgaria in their 20s, before their relationship became "very unhappy".

They divorced in the 90s but continued to live together at Sunshine West.

On the day of her death, the pair had an argument over Solmaz's use of the heater, when he claimed his former wife struck him with a coffee table leg.

In response, Solmaz grabbed the piece of wood and beat the mother of his two sons repeatedly until she lost consciousness.

"While she remained unconscious on the floor, you grabbed the electrical cable, wrapped it more than once tightly around her neck, and strangled her," Supreme Court Justice Andrew Tinney said while sentencing him today.

"You killed her by a protracted display of extravagant violence.

"In heartless fashion, you left her dead on the floor, packed a suitcase and went about your business."

Solmaz was extradited back to Victoria, where he told police his ex-wife had been abusive to him and planned to poison his food or kill him in his sleep.

But Justice Tinney said there was no proof behind the claims, which he deemed "implausible" and likely false.

He added Solmaz acted in an "outburst of homicidal rage" rather than a psychologically distorted state, meaning his moral culpability was "extremely high".

Solmaz, who has already served 809 days in pre-sentence detention, will be eligible for parole once he has spent 20 years behind bars.

