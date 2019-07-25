The #MeToo movement is starting to shift attitudes within courts, prosecutors' offices and, crucially, among victims.

The arrests came in swift succession: In the span of a week, federal prosecutors swooped in and charged two prominent men who had seemingly avoided criminal accountability for claims of sexual assault that had swirled around them for years.

The separate cases against financier Jeffrey Epstein in Manhattan and singer R. Kelly in Brooklyn and Chicago, both announced earlier this month, suggested that #MeToo has not just shifted the culture. It has also begun to change attitudes within courts, some prosecutors' offices and, crucially,

