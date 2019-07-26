Happy Friday and welcome to the weekend. This week certainly got off to a better start than last, with the Silver Ferns crowned Netball World Cup champions.

It wasn't all good news however after it was revealed the Ferns would take home no official prize money.

The three-way struggle over land at Ihumātao has dominated the headlines in New Zealand this week. While internationally it's been all about Britain's new PM Boris Johnson and Robert Mueller's testimony before US Congress.

In amongst all this has been an array of other great content from around the globe. So take some time this weekend to catch up on some of the great journalism from our premium international syndicators.

Brexit under Boris Johnson: Deal or no deal?

The ascension of a new prime minister in Britain has raised both fears and hopes (depending on the audience) that the country might leave the European Union cold turkey.

Theresa May's successor, Boris Johnson, insists that while he intends to hammer out a better agreement, Britain will leave the union by that deadline - even if that means exiting without a deal.

There are far more questions than answers available, but this is what we know.

What will Brexit look like under Britain's New Prime Minister Boris Johnson? Photo / AP

Neil Armstrong's death, and a stormy, secret $9 million settlement

When Neil Armstrong died in hospital two weeks after undergoing heart surgery in 2012, his family released a touching tribute addressing the astronaut's millions of admirers around the globe.

But in private the family's reaction to his death was far stormier. His two sons contended that incompetent post-surgical treatment had cost Armstrong his life.

The New York Times looks at how a bitter medical dispute led to a secret $9 million settlement for the astronaut's family.

Neil Armstrong at the Kennedy Space Centre in 1969. Photo / Nasa via The New York Times

When Harry Met Sally: 30 years on

It's been 30 years since When Harry met Sally changed the face of romantic comedies forever.

The story of Sally Albright and Harry Burns lifted the bar, setting a new standard of how a love story should be told.

Times columnist Dolly Alderton reflects on the impact the film has had on her life, writing and appreciation of a good romcom.

Released 30 years ago, has popular romcom When Harry met Sally stood the test of time? Photo / Supplied

A peculiarly Dutch summer rite: Children abandoned in the night woods

Shortly after 10pm a car came to stop at the edge of the woods. The door opened and three children stepped out before the car sped away.

And then, because there was nothing else to do, the tiny figures plunged into the woods.

The New York Times looks at the Dutch scouting tradition known as "dropping", in which children are deposited in a forest and expected to find their way back to base.

In the Dutch tradition known as "dropping," groups of children, generally pre-teen, are deposited in a forest and expected to find their way back to base. Photo / Dmitry Kostyukov, New York Times

Sudan's 'woman in white' on why she's prepared to die

"We all have to die at some point, so it's better to die defending the cause. Other people have died for the cause."

From most 22-year-olds such a statement might sound pretentious, ridiculous even. But not from Alaa Salah.

In April, a photograph of a young woman in Khartoum protesting against the dictatorship in Sudan went viral. Overnight, a 22-year-old university student became a symbol of oppression.

Three months on, Alaa Salah tells her extraordinary story to Martin Fletcher of The Times.

Alaa Salah became a symbol of oppression in Sudan after a photo of her went viral. Photo / Alaa Salah Twitter

The streaming market is heading for saturation

There are tremors rippling through the world of video on demand.

Expenditure on original content, already in the billions of dollars, will only grow as Netflix and others battle to keep customers paying their monthly dues.

Netflix, the dominant service, faces a serious challenge from the wealth of options now opening up for their viewers.

However, The Financial Times looks at how Netflix is not the only service that will struggle.

Netflix's The Crown. The streaming service faces a challenge from the wealth of options opening up for their viewers. Photo / Supplied

Who cancels lunch with Warren Buffet?

Everybody knew where Justin Sun, a brash Chinese millionaire and cryptocurrency celebrity, was going to be this week. He had paid a record $6.8 million to have a charity lunch with Warren Buffett, the investing guru, in San Francisco, and he was counting down the days on social media.

Then Sun, citing ill health, postponed the lunch three days before it was to happen, sending the Chinese media and internet into overdrive.

The reports, while sounding as though they had been ripped from the pages of an overwrought thriller, were not without precedent.

As Chinese authorities take an increasingly heavy-handed approach to policing the business and financial worlds, executives have been known to disappear for months and even years.

The New York Times investigates.

Justin Sun, a wealthy cryptocurrency entrepreneur, was to have lunch with the investing guru Warren Buffett in San Francisco this week, but delayed the event several days beforehand. Photo / Getty

The rise of the Spice Girls generation

Members of the Spice Girls generation are the only people in history to have both grown up with the internet and retained childhood memories that predated it.

Born primarily in the mid-to-late 1980s, they are human bridges between two eras, whose anachronistic birth years, with their faraway century, will cause their heirs' eyes to widen at their obituaries.

These fans are now old enough to take over the world, just as the Spice Girls are back.

Fans of the Spice Girls wear masks in the likeness of the group's members outside the band's latest reunion tour at Wembley Stadium in London. Photo / Alexander Coggin, The New York Times

Sextortion: How young men are falling victim to a new kind of online blackmail

It starts innocently enough: boy meets girl online. She has honey-brown hair and a sweet smile. Her name is Audrey. She looks just a little older than Tom, who is just 16.

At first, they connect with idle chat, then, over a couple of hours, it grows into more than that. She wants to video chat and things get a little steamy.

The next time Audrey messages him it is with a list of Tom's Facebook contacts and a link to YouTube, where she says she will publish the video unless he pays her thousands of dollars.

Katie Glass of The Times looks at the devastating rise of "sextortion".

Young men are being targeted by blackmailers over sexually explicit videos. Photo / 123RF

Why pop culture still can't get enough of Charles Manson

The Manson case had a touch of evil to it — in fact, more than a touch; it was, in many minds, a post-apocalyptic deluge. It exposed how defenceless the folk-rock stars, the movie stars, the producer stars, the drug stars, the limo driver stars and thousands of would-be and wannabe stars were in their pretend fortresses up in the hills of Los Angeles and Malibu.

No one had guards packing pistols or rifles in the summer of 1969. Then around midnight on August 8, that all changed.

As Quentin Tarantino's new film revisits Los Angeles at the end of the '60s, a man who was there — and literally wrote the book on Manson — argues that we never really left.

Charles Manson's hippie followers went on a killing spree in the hills around Hollywood in 1969. Things changed quickly in Los Angeles after that. Photo / Getty Images

Forget Donald Trump, Boris Johnson is the new king of silly style

On the world stage there are few national leaders who can compete with President Donald Trump in the indelible image-making sweepstakes of the new social media order.

With his tangerine skin and white-circled sun-bed-goggle eyes, his candy-floss blonde comb-over and too-long bright red ties and blowzy Brioni suits, he is a cartoon of a politician straight out of late-night TV: risible and seared into your retinas at the same time. It's funny, until you realise it's also unforgettable.

It's possible that only Kim Jong Un, with his Mao suits and flattop bouffant, has reached the same level of absurd, yet effective, self-caricature.

Until Tuesday.

The New York Times looks at how Britain's new Prime Minister is rewriting the rules of what leadership looks like.