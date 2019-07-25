As Quentin Tarantino's new film revisits Los Angeles at the end of the '60s, a man who was there — and literally wrote the book on Manson — argues that we never really left.

The Manson case had a touch of evil to it — in fact, more than a touch; it was, in many minds, a post-apocalyptic deluge. It exposed how defenceless the folk-rock stars, the movie stars, the producer stars, the drug stars, the limo driver stars and thousands of would-be and wannabe stars were in their pretend fortresses up in the hills of Los Angeles and Malibu.

Related articles:

The end of the '60s

Fear swept the pool sides

Bread and circuses