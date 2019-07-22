By Liam Napier in Manchester

When euphoric elation fades, Netball New Zealand should grovel at Noeline Taurua's feet.

It seems wrong on some levels to attribute World Cup glory to one person. But, then, without Taurua, the Silver Ferns would not be where they now stand.

Not so long ago, despite unrivalled domestic success, Taurua did not fit NNZ's 'strategic direction'. She was overlooked, unwanted for the top job by the previous hierarchy, all because her methods did not fit inside box.

Turns out those prescriptive confines were the problem. Not the other way around.

"She should be lauded for

